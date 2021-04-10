WAUKESHA — Even as more aspects of life return to normal, one thing remains anything but: the global supply chain. Disruptions to the supply chain, which have been going on for more than a year in some cases, continue to affect the pricing and availability of goods at the local level.
“There’s still so many ripples that haven’t really been flattened out yet,” said Waukesha County Technical Supply Chain Instructor Molly Barndt. One of the things that causes so many ripples is the COVID-19 pandemic, but the recent grid shutdown in Texas and the blocking of the Suez Canal further exacerbate the issue.
In Oconomowoc, Radtke Appliance, Inc. Owner Dave Radtke said at his business, dishwashers in particular have been hard to stock, adding about half the store’s sales Thursday were dishwashers.
“They can’t get replacement parts for their old ones,” he said “It’s kind of a trickle down effect.” The lack of parts has led to some consumers replacing appliances Radtke normally could have simply repaired.
The shortage is amplified by rising consumer demand, spurred by people spending more time at home amid the pandemic. Locals are using appliances more, and some are finally getting around to home projects that involve upgrading or replacing.
Despite the current inconveniences, Radtke said foreign suppliers have brought down prices, which is a positive thing for consumers. He pointed out microwaves used to be a significant home investment at about $500 but now they can be purchased for a fraction of that.
At Timlin’s Furniture & Mattress in Hartford, two supply chain disruptions in particular are affecting business: lumber and upholstery foam. “We’re getting new price lists because of the foam shortage going on right now,” said Officer Manger Cheryl Heuer. “We’re getting price increases and surcharges every week.”
U.S.-based foam production was disrupted during the Texas shutdown spurred by cold weather. Heuer said she anticipates the foam shortage to affect the auto industry as well, which uses it for seat upholstery just like furniture businesses.
“A $5 part can shut a manufacturing plant down just as quick as a $5,000 part,” Barndt said.
Also driven by the situation in Texas, Barndt cited a recent Harvard Business Review article detailing a relative newcomer to the supply chain chaos: chemicals used in plastics manufacturing — which results in a shortage of plastics and things that use plastics, which is a lot of things. “The plastics made from these chemicals are used in every kind of product imaginable — from food packaging, appliances, smartphones, and car parts to exercise equipment and roller skates,” wrote Bindiya Valkil in the Harvard Business Review. “Combine this with surging consumer demand for goods and it’s easy to see why these supply constraints are a big deal.”
Erik Tinus, one of the family managers at Tinus Marine in Oconomowoc, said a shortage of aluminum has resulted in a flurry of recent price increase announcements from boat manufactures, but the effect isn’t an evenly distributed one.
“It depends on the manufacturer and how well they rebought their material and how well they’ve forecasted and how heavily they’re impacted,” he said.
Despite the disruptions, business is actually good. Radtke, Tinus and Heuer all said business is humming along and in some cases busier than normal.
Tinus said with more consumer interest in outdoor recreation, prospective boat buyers who had their mind set on a purchase aren’t actually deterred by a $2,000 price increase.
When it comes to lessons for the future, Barndt said businesses can benefit from not only being knowledgeable about their suppliers but their suppliers’ suppliers — often called tier 2 suppliers. Having foresight into how global trends could affect that chain might buy businesses time to adapt before a shortage hits them.
Dual sourcing is another strategy that might pay off, Barndt said. That means maintaining one’s primary, cost-effective supplier but also cultivating a relationship with a more regional supplier even if it means paying a higher price. The practice can act as a sort of insurance policy if the primary supplier is suddenly no longer available.
“This is a field that will have so much more light shed on it since COVID,” Barndt said, adding that a business’ supply chain can be revealed at times to be “agile or fragile.”
Planning for future disruptions may help businesses better position themselves in case circumstances call for a little agility.
“There’s so many variables working in the supply chain,” Tinus said. “It’s a dynamic situation.”