Supply chain woes force Rochester Deli to pull pastrami sandwich off menu

WAUKESHA — Rochester Deli announced Monday that they have been forced to remove their beloved pastrami brisket sandwich from their menu due to supply chain issues.
According to Rochester Deli Owner Daniel Strackbein, who also owns Periwinkle’s Bakery on Broadway, the decision was a difficult one, but had to be made due to increased food costs and supply chain issues that have continued to prevail as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The New York-style pastrami sandwich, which is dry cured and smoked, has been on the menu for 17 years, since the business first opened in Waukesha.
“There’s not a lot of places that do the type of pastrami that we do, being the New York style,” Strackbein said. “So it’s just over the years, it keeps on getting more and more expensive. We’ve raised our menu prices but we can’t justify (this) last increase on the pastrami — to raise the price to where we would have to make it so that we’d make some type of a profit off that sandwich.”
Strackbein expects that the cost for the meat is going to continue to increase, so it’s unlikely that it will return to their menu. Ultimately, he thinks customers would be upset to see such a high price for the menu item.
Strackbein said while they don’t sell large numbers of the sandwich every day, many customers are willing to travel a long way to get one.
“With my experience doing this as long as I have here, (the) price never goes down on the corned beef, on the pastrami, on our turkey, on the ham or roast beef,” he said. “When there is an increase, it doesn’t go down.”
Of course, the supply chain and food costs have also impacted many other items at Rochester Deli — mostly various meats. They’ve also seen significant cost increases for butter, cheese and oil. They’ve also been working to ensure they maintain good quality packaging.
Staff has been loyal, Strackbein said, and they’ve also implemented increased labor costs to show they value their employees. Corporate catering orders have also helped the business pay their bills.
“It’s a tough way to making a living, it really is,” he said. “We love being in downtown Waukesha. We have a great following and we have a lot of customers that we know on the first-name basis, it just hurts me to have to pull something (off the menu).”
He knows they are not alone, as many other restaurants are going through the same thing Rochester Deli is, Strackbein said.
