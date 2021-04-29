FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2016, file photo is a former iron ore processing plant near Hoyt Lakes, Minn., that would become part of a proposed PolyMet copper-nickel mine. An internal investigation has found that the Environmental Protection Agency mishandled its oversight of permits for what would be Minnesota's first copper-nickel mine, according to the federal agency's inspector general.The findings describe a flawed review of two permits issued for the $1 billion mine that PolyMet Mining Corp. wants to build near lakes Babbitt and Hoyt. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)