FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2020, file photo the Supreme Court in Washington. The Supreme Court has dismissed a case over former President Donald Trump’s efforts to block critics from his personal Twitter account. Lower courts had ruled against Trump. But the justices said April 5, 2021, there was nothing left to the case after Trump was permanently suspended from Twitter and ended his presidential term in January. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)