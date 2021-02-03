WAUKESHA — The state Supreme Court on Tuesday threw out a $1 million award for punitive damages and other penalties imposed against BMO Harris Bank stemming from a dispute over a construction loan on a New Berlin condominium project.
In doing so, the Supreme Court ruled for the bank in finding that, although Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Kathryn W. Foster was within her rights to impose sanctions, including judgment, for discovery violations, state law doesn’t allow parties to recoup losses for both breach of contract and unjust enrichment, and, because punitive damages stem from tort — acts or omissions that cause harm to a party — and not contract violations, the jury’s award of them also must be set aside.
The case stems from Mohns, Inc., being hired by developer Paul Bouraxis in 2005 to build the Hickory Hills Condominiums on Beloit Road in New Berlin, with financing approved by M& I Bank, according to the complaint in the case. M& I Bank paid out almost all of payments from construction loans on the project until about 2010, when Mohns was concerned about whether he’d be paid for the work. After threatening to discontinue the work, Bouraxis — who was ultimately dismissed as a party to the action — told Mohns to contact M& I Bank, which assured Mohns he would be paid. But M& I Bank was merged into BMO Harris National Bank Association in 2011, which then sold its loans to another company without informing Mohns, his suit said. Ultimately, that company, MIL, denied responsibility and asserted it was not responsible for representation M& I, BMO or the loan officer who worked for both firms made, the suit said.
Mohns sued for breach of contract, misrepresentation, and unjust enrichment, alleging that BMO profited on the loan sale after Mohns expended his own funds to improve the project.
But after BMO Harris reportedly dragged its feet and engaged in what Foster called “the runaround” pertaining to procuring witnesses in the discovery phase — and the late finding of thousands of pages of documents as depositions neared — Foster denied the bank’s request for summary judgment and found in favor of Mohns. A jury awarded $106,581 in compensatory damages to Mohns, as well as $132,668 for unjust enrichment and $1 million in punitive damages, later reduced to $458,454.
A call to Michael Apfeld, attorney for BMO Harris, was not returned Tuesday.
John Machulak, attorney for Mohns, said the decision showing the BMO Harris committed intentional fraud stands.