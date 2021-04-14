Supreme Marine & RV moves into old Eaton facility

PEWAUKEE – The sprawling Eaton plant at 1045 Hickory St. has begun its second life.
Supreme Marine & RV, which recently purchased the plant with plans to transform at least 70,000 square feet of it into heated storage for boats and RVs, has officially moved into the building and is currently taking reservations, general manager Ken Kreitlow said Tuesday.
The business is owned by Kreitlow’s children, Matt and Alyssa Kreitlow. The siblings also own Pontoons on the Move, a pontoon rental service. Ken owns Beachside Boat & Bait at 129 Park Ave. in downtown Pewaukee.
The Plan Commission granted the family its long-awaited conditional use permit for the boat storage business during a special meeting on Monday.
The owners are also hoping to use part of a roughly 3-acre lot next to the plant for some outside boat storage, but will need to return to the Plan Commission for permission to do that.
The property became available last winter following the expansion of the Eaton’s Badger Drive facility in Waukesha, which resulted in the closure of the Pewaukee plant and a plant at 1900 E. North St. in Waukesha.
The facility will be undergoing renovations over the fall and winter, but Ken Kreitlow said he expects the heated storage areas to be ready by the fall.
Although, the operation will be starting out as storage and service, there is a hope to expand into sales, possibly using the some of the plant’s remaining square footage for a showroom, he said.