WAUKESHA — Surfacide, a leading UV-C decontamination technology company centralized in Waukesha, announced it has been awarded a contract July 1 with Vizient, the largest member-driven health care performance improvement company in the U.S.
Surfacide Founder and CEO Gunner Lyslo said the contract provides significant access to a huge number of Vizient members. Vizient serves more than half of the health care organizations across the U.S.
“Their members win because now they have access to the Surfacide technology,” Lyslo said. “Surfacide wins because we’re providing direct access to the members.”
Surfacide can be used in any building to rid a room of harmful bacteria and viruses including COVID-19. When used in a patient hospital room, there are three Surfacide devices wheeled into a room and positioned in a triangular formation around a hospital bed. The operator turns the devices on and is able to leave the room while they operate, making the room safer for anyone who enters the room again.
Lyslo said they first worked with coronaviruses through hospitals in the Middle East when the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) was prevalent.
A study led the by the University of Iowa revealed impressive efficacy against the coronavirus.
“In my travels into Saudi Arabia, into Dubai or elsewhere, I really thought that the MERS coronavirus was going to make it into the United States,” Lyslo said. “Who would have thought that come 2020 now we’ve got this novel coronavirus that is coming in and we have the data to show that Surfacide is effective?”
COVID-19
Since the pandemic started, Lyslo said, he has seen a significant demand for the technology. Surfacide is now at the Seattle Space Needle.
“Maybe the Seattle Space Needle is a standout because who would have ever thought that the Seattle Space Needle would have to bring in UV-C? ... We’re in conversation with other entities ... what’s happened here since the pandemic is that everybody needs to implement their own infection prevention programs and demonstrate to their customers that they’re creating a safe environment,” he said.
Lyslo told The Freeman in early March, about two weeks before the Safer at Home order was issued in Wisconsin, that they were not having any issues meeting demand. There is now a two- to four-week back-order for the product.
“We’ve been managing supply chain very well,” Lyslo said. “We’re American-made (and) the vast majority of our supply chain is within a 100-mile radius of Waukesha, so that’s kind of cool — the fact that we’re sourcing our components from locally owned and operated businesses and manufacturers,” Lyslo said.
Since COVID-19, Lyslo said, the company has had their product in COVID-19 hotspots, including New York City, Miami and Houston. They also developed a protocol for institutions to re-process masks in order to help with the PPE shortage.
“Pre-pandemic, Surfacide was all about the patients, improving patient outcomes and reducing infections, well, now as a country and as a world we need to recognize that the people on the front lines, they’re the ones that are putting themselves in harm’s way,” Lyslo said.
Lyslo said they have significantly ramped up manufacturing. He expects increased demand in the fall and winter.