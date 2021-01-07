Surfacide moves to larger Waukesha facility

WAUKESHA — Surfacide, the leader in hospital- grade, triple-emitter UVC robot technology, announced they’ve moved to a larger facility in Waukesha to accommodate rapid business growth — more than 500% in the past year.
Surfacide’s germ-fighting, COVID-19-killing “robots” are being deployed everywhere from hospitals, nursing homes, restaurants, hotels, gyms to commercial office spaces, tourist attractions and professional sports stadiums.
Surfacide’s new location is at W226-N918 Northbound Drive, Suite #300, Waukesha, which is more than 75,000 square feet, three times the size of their previous location.
The company was started in a one-room office in 2010 and experienced consistent growth every year since its inception, according to the press release.
The expansive new building space will expand the company’s team to meet the huge increase in demand for their UV-C system since the pandemic hit. The facility will continue to house the company’s manufacturing and distribution arm, as well as a global training center, a state-of-the-art UV robot simulation room, conference rooms and offices.
Gunner Lyslo, Founder & CEO of Surfacide, shares his excitement for the new space: “During the pandemic, we are fortunate to have grown our team and provide a proven UV-C technology that has tremendously impacted health care facilities, nursing homes, dental offices, and more in fighting the COVID-19 virus,” said Lyslo in a statement. “This year the importance of infection prevention has been paramount, and we expect to see that course continue in years to come. For as long as our communities need safety and protection, Surfacide will continue to evolve and be there to assist those who need it most.”