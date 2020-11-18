WAUKESHA COUNTY — With COVID-19 cases surging across the state and region, some restaurants, groups and institutions in Waukesha County are taking steps to reduce the chance that their activities could further increase infection rates.
In Oconomowoc, Schwefel’s Restaurant recently moved to a carry-out-only model as it attempts to protect staff and customers from potentially falling ill, or becoming unwitting spreaders.
Asked about the decision on Tuesday, owners Dan and Lori Schwefel said they felt they could not keep people safe if their dining room stayed open.
“Our employees and our customers are like family, and we just can’t protect them anymore,” Dan Schwefel said. “It is not about money anymore; it is about surviving for tomorrow. People trust us, and we can’t guarantee (that we can keep them safe) anymore because of asymptomatic people coming into the restaurant and refusing to wear a mask.”
Schwefel said he hoped the closure of the dining area wouldn’t last long.
“This is one of the toughest decisions we have ever made in 33 years of being in business, but we have to protect our family – our staff and customers,” he said. “We are doing this to ensure we can get together with our friends later in life and not at a funeral.”
Day by day
It was not immediately clear if any other restaurants in the county were closing their in-person dining, but Susie Taylor, an owner of People’s Park in downtown Waukesha, said the restaurant was taking things “day by day.”
“We have tried so hard to do our very best,” Taylor said Tuesday. “We have air purifiers, and all staff are wearing masks. Do I wish that we still had outdoor dining? Yes. We are following the Wisconsin Restaurant Association guidelines and are social distancing. We are doing our best to keep everyone safe. We want to keep downtown going, and we cannot do it without customers.”
Library limits
A few blocks away at the Waukesha Public Library, staff have asked all patrons to limit their time inside the library to 15 minutes apiece.
The new guidelines come at the same time that the library has closed public computers and microfilm readers to public use. The main library lobby and media collections remain open for brief browsing, and people can still come in to pick up and check out their hold items.
“We are doing it out of concern for the staff, and people who come in,” Library Director Bruce Gay said Tuesday. “By limiting the amount of time people are in contact with each other, we hope to suppress the surge in our own way.”
The library is currently open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.
No poppies ‘til spring
Over in Delafield, American Legion Post 196 has moved its annual poppy sale, which typically takes place in November, to this coming spring.
“In years past we have stood outside Kwik Trips and Sentrys and sold the poppies, but we are postponing that,” the post’s Second Vice Commander Keith Roeber said Tuesday of the fundraiser.
Gatherings of the cornhole and pool leagues that typically play at the post’s bar and restaurant have also been halted, he said, as has January’s Raccoon Feed.
“We have put everything on hold until the crisis passes,” Roeber added. “We might end up canceling the Annual Delafield Fisheree, but we haven’t made that call just yet.”