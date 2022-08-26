According to Price Waterhouse Coopers 2022 Pulse survey, business leaders are implementing a range of measures to retain talent and grow their workforce, including dropping COVID-19 vaccine mandates as a condition of in-person employment.
According to the survey, 56% of companies said they were dropping COVID-19 vaccine mandates for on-site work. The survey findings, published Aug. 18, came after vaccine mandates continue to be challenged and overturned in courts. While inflation and high costs are posing challenges, the report found that 83% of businesses are focusing their strategy on growth, more than any other objective listed.
The report found that nearly two-thirds of businesses, 63%, have changed or are planning to change their policies to address labor shortages, up from 56% in January 2022.
“Ironically, as businesses pivot even more toward automation, it’s critical to find employees with the right combination of deep functional knowledge and technology know-how,” the report states.
In an effort to balance talent retention and acquisition in a changing labor market, 70% said they were expanding permanent remote work options; 64% said they were increasing compensation for existing employees; 63% said they were changing processes to address labor shortages; 62% said they were expanding mental health benefits; 61% said they were requiring employees to be physically on-site more often.
The analysis found that depending on the type of industry, companies are taking different approaches to address labor shortages. The health care industry, for example, is focused on rehiring employees who recently left or were forced to leave over vaccine mandates. Whereas, the consumer markets, technology, media and telecommunications companies are investing in automation.