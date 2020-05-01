MILWAUKEE — A recent survey by WMEP Manufacturing Solution found that the COVID-19 pandemic’s effects on manufacturers around that state have varied a great deal, but even though more than 37% said business is down greatly, there have been some silver linings such as time to work on product development.
The survey responses were collected from April 21 to April 27 and 147 companies completed the survey.
When asked to compare their normal state of business for this time of year compared to its current state, 37% said it was down greatly (more than 30%), while 27% said it was down significantly (10% to 30%), about the same was 10%, up somewhat (more than 10%) was 6%, up significantly (10% to 30%) was 3% and up greatly (more than 30%) was 3%.
Sixty-four percent of respondents said they have deferred capital expenses in response to the COVID-19 economic crisis, while 60% have reduced non-labor expenses and 48% increased inventory of key supply items needed for production. Forty-six percent said they have reduced working hours, while 31% have instituted unpaid time off and furloughs.
Other actions taken by respondents included eliminating all nonessential travel, monitoring internal employees for symptoms, changing shift hours to create breaks between shifts to minimize contact and created a COVID response team.
Of the respondents, 88.44% said their company has experienced no active cases of COVID-19. Of the other companies, 6.8% said all cases were reported, but there was no or little impact on ongoing operations. In addition, 2.04% of companies said active cases reported leading to shutdown of part of operations for a period of time, while 0.68% said reported cases led to a shutdown of all operations.
Topic concerns for the respondents in order were employee safety/health; sales decline; economic collapse/ disruption; state economic restrictions; employees testing positive; customers impacted; backlog decline; and employee retention.
Some of the positive effects that businesses have experienced as part of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the WMEP Manufacturing Solution survey, were validated remote working effectiveness, new product development opportunity, increased demand for product, time to focus on the business, improved teamwork and on-shoring of business.
When it comes to how the respondents would characterize the outlook for their companies right now, 18% said very negative, 40% said somewhat negative, 34% said somewhat positive and 7% said very positive.