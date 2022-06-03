FILE - A shopper checks a receipt at Macy's at the Woodfield Old Orchard Shopping Center in Skokie, Ill., on Feb. 19, 2022. U.S. consumer confidence edged down in May as Americans’ view of their present and future prospects dimmed in the midst of persistent inflation. The Conference Board said Tuesday, May 31, 2022, that its consumer confidence index dipped to 106.4 in May from 108.6 in April. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)