GRAFTON — Grafton will soon have a new spot to enjoy Asian-inspired cuisine. According to the July 28 agenda for the Grafton Plan Commission, Nanthakan Hamachuta has proposed to open Phrasungk sushi/Thai restaurant in the former Downtown Pizza building on 1228 12th Ave. Community Development Director Jessica Wolff confirmed that the proposal was approved by the Plan Commission.
The restaurant hours in the proposal are from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, and the owners are planning to be open around Jan. 2021. They will offer both carryout and sit-down options for dining.
Owners of Downtown Pizza Daryl and Emily Kranich closed their doors in Grafton on Sept. 1, 2019 to focus on their restaurant in Thiensville/Mequon.