Sussex Central Bark planning move to Main Street

SUSSEX — The Central Bark dog day care will likely move its location in order to expand its services, providing more space for more pups to enjoy the business’s doggie perks.
The business is planning to move its location to the downtown, with the goal of returning “life back on to Main Street” while also expanding their business to care for more dogs, from a maximum of 65 at their current facility to a maximum of 110 at the new facility, according to village documents.
The business currently operates from W227-N6193 Sussex Road and the business is proposing relocating the business to the vacant building at N64-W22600 Main St.
The business has served the community for over 10 years and has been owned and operated by Matthew and Ashley Sander for the past three-and-a half years.
Beyond dog day care services, the business provides overnight boarding, grooming, training and retail.
A new offering includes a stay-n-play program, which offers boarding for dogs followed by a day of play from the team.
Central Bark also has locations in Waukesha, New Berlin, Brookfield and others throughout the southeastern Wisconsin area.
The plan of operation and site plan for the move was approved unanimously by the Plan Commission during mid-March.