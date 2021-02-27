SUSSEX — Custom injection molding company Sussex IM Inc. announced it is investing $9.9 million in the company to increase its operational space and to add 84 jobs during the next three years.
Sussex IM is building a first clean room space to mold medical products.
According to the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., Sussex IM’s two locations will both be expanded that includes the construction of three clean rooms.
WEDC said Wednesday it approved up to $200,000 in state income tax credits over the next three years with the amount contingent upon the number of jobs created.
Sussex IM Inc. was established in 2010 when the management team bought the company from the previous owner Rexam Plc. Its history goes back more than three decades, starting with Sussex Plastics Inc., which was formed in 1977. The company’s main facility at N65-W24770 Main St. will get one new clean room. The facility at N52-W24500 Lisbon Road will see two new clean rooms and equipment for the rooms as well as infrastructure to allow for clean-room production.
The addition of the clean room capacity will serve existing customers and position Sussex IM for growth with new strategic medical molding partners, WEDC said.