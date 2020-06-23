SUSSEX — The village announced the Economic Growth Grant Plus program to support small businesses who have been impacted by COVID-19.
Eligible applicants must have a physical operation in Sussex, have 15 full-time equivalent or fewer employees, are retail/commercial/ service in nature and were forced to close or strictly reduce their operations by the Safer at Home order.
The program costs include payment of village-related charges which occurred in March, April, May, June or July 2020, including license or application fees related to business operations; sewer, water or stormwater charges.
Property taxes are not eligible.
The minimum amount awarded per business is $500 and the maximum is $2,000. If a business does not have any village-related charges, they may apply for a $500 grant per business.
The application must be submitted by 5 p.m. July 15. For information contact kfluet@villagesussex.org or call 262-246-5200.