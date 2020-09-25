JACKSON — Off County Highway P in Jackson, outside Double J Transport, some very peculiar swan decoys have been getting up to some very unswan-like behavior.
If you’ve driven past the Double J Transport retention pond lately, you might have wondered why the swan decoys were bowling, camping, playing bean bag toss or lining up to load onto a school bus. Another day, you might have seen them having a parade, playing basketball or having a beach party.
The reason is simple: these swans are there to brighten up your day, in the midst of everything else going on. “It’s just something to make somebody smile these days,” said Janice Fechter, office manager at Double J Transport. “It’s been a hard year.”
The four swan decoys were originally just placed near the retention pond, but recently they have been repositioned about weekly, staged in all manner of different activities. Janice Fechter, office manager at Double J, started changing it up after someone commented to the company they had noticed the decoys had been moved.
“I thought, oh my, people are watching our swans. I can have some fun with this,” Fechter said.
Fechter said the Jackson community has responded happily to the swan decoys’ new hobbies, stopping in and posting on Facebook to talk about them.