HARTLAND — Less than two weeks after announcing they would be retiring from the beloved family business, Keith and Patty Kirschbaum had some good news to share on social media on Tuesday: Sweet Dreams has new owners.
“We have been blessed! Our restaurant will not close down. In fact, Sweet Dreams has been sold!” wrote Patty Kirschbaum, on the restaurant’s Facebook page on Tuesday, noting that the new owners, who she refers to simply as Logan and Reese, are interested in keeping the popular eatery just the way it is.
The Kirschbaums purchased the popular restaurant at 540 Hartbrook Drive in 2009. Keith’s last day there will be Saturday, June 20.
The decision to move on from the business had nothing to do with the coronavirus pandemic — the eatery stayed fairly busy with curbside orders during the Safer at Home order, Keith said last month. The couple is just ready to retire.
That being said, the hope was to see the business continue.
'It would be pretty sad if it sat vacant,' said the 62year-old Keith. 'I put a lot of hard work, sweat and tears into this place. And a lot of hours. I am always here.'
With that dream now realized, Patty Kirschbaum took a moment on Tuesday to praise her hardworking husband, explaining how he expanded his business from a little red ice cream truck to a growing concessions business that eventually led him to own and run Sweet Dreams for 11 years.
“We have enormous amounts of love for you all, and we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for taking this journey with us,” Patty told customers in the post. “Please welcome Logan and Reese to Sweet Dreams. Show them the same love and support you’ve shown us for the past decade plus. We think you’ll find them to be a good fit to carry on what Keith worked so hard to create.”