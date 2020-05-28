HARTLAND — After 11 years of hard work, and thousands of burgers, cones and breakfast orders, Keith and Patty Kirschbaum are hanging up their spatulas and scoops.
The owners of the popular Sweet Dreams eatery confirmed Wednesday that they will be retiring from the family business in mid-June and are looking for a buyer.
The couple purchased the now popular restaurant at 540 Hartbrook Drive in 2009.
Taking a break from serving a steady influx of customers on Wednesday afternoon, Keith Kirschbaum said the decision to move on from the business had nothing to do with the coronavirus pandemic — the eatery stayed fairly busy with curbside orders during the Safer at Home order — he and his wife are just ready to retire.
He is, however, hoping to see someone carry on the business he and Patty worked so hard to maintain.
“It would be pretty sad if it sat vacant,” said the 62-yearold. “I put a lot of hard work, sweat and tears into this place. And a lot of hours. I am always here.”
Luckily a few people have already showed some interest, he said.
With that hope in mind, Kirschbaum thanked Sweet Dreams’ customers.
“I just want to offer a whole lot of thanks for the love and support that they have given us over the years,” he said. “I hope they continue to show that support if there is a new owner.”