WEST BEND — Laughing Mountain Gourmet Popcorn is spreading Valentine’s Day cheer to residents of long-term care facilities who are unable to see their loved ones on the holiday.
For $2, Laughing Mountain Gourmet Popcorn, 148 N. Main St., will provide a bag of caramel corn and a personal note to a resident of Samaritan Health Center.
“We just wanted to do something and deliver a little package of caramel corn with a personal note so that each one of those people know they are cared about and thought about and prayed for,” said owner Nancy Laufenberg.
The caramel corn is already a favorite among those buying popcorn for their elderly family members. Laufenberg said Laughing Mountain’s old-fashioned, handmade caramel corn reminds the residents of an item they would have purchased years ago. She said people have visited the business consistently to buy caramel corn for loved ones they are unable to see due to COVID-19 restrictions, which is hard on both the residents and their families.
Because many people cannot visit loved ones this Valentine’s Day, Laughing Mountain wanted to help out those who were hurting.
The effort was announced on the company’s Facebook page and e-newsletter on Tuesday, and by Wednesday, donations for more than 30 bags had been received.
While the community response has been good, they are hoping to gather more donations to help provide popcorn to all residents at the facility. Another longterm care facility with less than 50 beds has also reached out and made an upfront donation for their own residents.
Each bag comes with a personal note on a paper heart written by the donor. Laufenberg said they will write notes for those who cannot make donations in person.
The bags will also come with a few slices of fudge for seniors who cannot chew properly.
Along with the personal notes, children are invited to make valentines to be included in the bag.
“Even if it’s just a small note card or little square of card stock with a heart on it, something done by a child can be really meaningful,” said Laufenberg.
Laughing Mountain will make all deliveries to long-term care facilities. Donations can be made in-person or mailed to Laughing Mountain Gourmet Popcorn, 148 N. Main St., West Bend, WI 53095. Laufenberg is also planning to set up a digital donation option. More information can be found at the Laughing Mountain Gourmet Popcorn Facebook page.