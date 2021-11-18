Sysco looking to expand in Jackson

JACKSON — A concept plan for a significant addition to the Sysco Corporation building in the village will be reviewed at a special meeting of the Plan Commission tonight.
The commission will meet at 7 p.m. tonight. The concept for the Sysco addition is the only item on the meeting agenda.
According to Plan Commission documents, the current Sysco building at W223-N16501 Cedar Parkway, also called 1 Sysco Drive, has 310,344 square feet of building area. The building is used for food storage and distribution to commercial and restaurant clients.
The application for the concept plan described the proposed activities for the project as “improve staging for inbound trucks with on-site dual lane entry driveway; proposed building expansion for ambient, cool and freezer warehouse and docks of approximately 300,000 square feet; supporting sitework development for truck staging and maneuvering.”
The concept plan application for the expansion project also included a plat of annexation, for a parcel of about 32.54 acres of town land.
Concept plan submissions are for review only, for projects and developers to obtain feedback from the Plan Commission on the project to be considered, and to discuss the commission’s ideas and attitudes toward it.
Specific information on the Sysco expansion, such as building specifications, details on sitework and timelines, are not included at the concept plan level. If the project moves forward, such information would be included at the site plan stage.
According to the concept application, the expansion would require some addition and adjustment to parking. The new building area would be constructed with insulated metal panels for the exterior “reasonably matching” the existing façade in appearance and color.
The application also noted that the expansion would increase the truck operations and traffic for the site, though the building itself screens the on-site dock and truck operations from the roadway.
The property is adjacent to Willer Tool Corp and Rytec, as well as village uses, agricultural land and some residential.