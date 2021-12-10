T-Mobile donates $50K to Regner Beach House project

WEST BEND — West Bend received $50,000 this week from T-Mobile for the Regner Park Beach House project, having been chosen as part of T-Mobile’s new Hometown Grants program.
Representatives from T-Mobile presented the city with the traditionally giant ceremonial check at Regner Park Thursday evening, in the warming house near the pavilion. Several representatives from the city of West Bend were present to receive the grant donation, which will be added to all the donations already made to the project.
“This is going to help us in phase two construction,” said West Bend City Administrator Jay Shambeau, stating that phase included adding community space to the beach house, which will be available to rent for activities and events.
“For community groups, and school groups, all things within the city that right now, we really don’t have additional space for those kinds of community things. This grant will go a long way for closing that phase two,” Shambeau added.
He said construction on the beach house has already begun, and will ideally be complete by late spring, in time for the 2022 summer season.
“We’re really looking to give back to our local and rural communities, as we expand into our rural communities and give them a choice for service,” Scott Guckenberger from T-Mobile said during the presentation.
The Regner Park Beach House was originally constructed in 1933, according to city information, and has fallen into disrepair. The city has been fundraising and accepting donations this year for repairing and renovating the beach house and adding new amenities, such as the multipurpose room.
“We’re getting really close,” Communications and Economic Development Director Jess Wildes said Thursday. “We’re going to hopefully be able to fundraise all of it and be open by June.”
The Hometown Grant program from T-Mobile is open to communities with less than 50,000 people. West Bend was one of 25 recipients in the second round of grants announced this week; the first round of 25 awards was announced in September.
According to information from the service company, T-Mobile worked with the Main Street America and Smart Growth America organizations to select grant recipients, with the goal of assisting communities to move forward on important projects that build on the strengths of those places as good places to live and work.
T-Mobile announced in April that the company was making a five-year commitment to bringing 5G service to rural America, hiring 7,500 new employees in rural America and supporting economic development in small communities through $25 million in grant funding.
“It’s all part of our goal to ensure all Americans — from big cities to small towns and rural communities across the U.S. — have access to all the latest products, services and technology,” according to a press statement.