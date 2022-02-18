FILE - Donald Trump, chairman and CEO of the Trump Organization, poses with his children, from left, Eric, Donald Jr. and Ivanka, at the opening of the Trump SoHo New York on April 9, 2010. Trump must answer questions under oath in New York state’s civil investigation into his business practices, a judge ruled Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Judge Arthur Engoron ordered Trump and his two eldest children, Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr., to comply with subpoenas issued in December by New York Attorney General Letitia James. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)