WAUKESHA — Tally’s Tap and Eatery, S31-W24661 Sunset Drive, Waukesha, announced they are temporarily closing the restaurant because of a COVID-19 exposure.
The restaurant announced the news on Facebook Wednesday: “We are closing to conduct employee testing to make sure we can keep our staff and guests safe. The entire building is being disinfected by a professional service so when we do reopen we do so safely.”
The post said the restaurant has been taking precautions including employee health checks, touch-point sanitation, one-time-use paper menus, single-use packets, wrapped straws, limited seating and more.
“We hope all of these precautions have kept as many of our guests as safe as possible,” the post said. “We will keep you posted on a reopening day.”