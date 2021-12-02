HARTFORD — The Common Council last week approved a developer’s agreement with YUMI Enterprises, paving the way for a taphouse in the basement level of the Millstream Building.
YUMI is the developer planning to create the taphouse in the building at 120 N. Main Street in the city. Last month, the developer went to the Plan Commission to obtain a conditional use permit, the documents for which call the planned new business Rubi Falls Taphouse.
“The Hartford Common Council endorsed the Hartford Downtown Opportunity Analysis Downtown Redevelopment Plan in January 2016. This plan identified the rehabilitation and redevelopment of 120 N. Main Street — The Millstream Building — as a catalytic redevelopment project,” according to a staff report from City Planner Justin Drew.
Under the developer’s agreement approved last week, the developer will be able to receive up to $126,109 over five years from the city. The funding will come from the business’s own taxes, which the city will grant back.
This arrangement is possible because the Millstream Building is in Hartford Tax Incremental Finance District 10. In a TID, new tax increment created from new development or redevelopment is put back into the district rather than being collected by taxing jurisdictions. That money is frequently used for infrastructure, like roadwork, or incentives to assist with the cost of development.
According to City Attorney Ian Prust, that amount is based on the projected value of the taphouse of $900,000. If the value is lower than that, Proust said, the annual amount would be decreased, and payments would take place over more years.
“This does not go into effect until the redevelopment of the basement level obtains occupancy,” Prust said. “So the city does have protection in that this isn’t going to be a payment before the development is completed. The development has to be completed, and in addition, there are financial guarantees that the developers have to pay their taxes to receive the payments.”
In other business
The council last week also approved a real estate purchase agreement. According to Prust, the agreement set forth that the city would be responsible for funding construction of a Schauer Road extension and connected utilities along the property within five years of purchase, which could assist development of adjacent properties.
According to the discussion, the city is purchasing the land for a future firehouse building. There is no current plan or specific timeline for when that would occur, but whenever it does, the city would need the road extension for access to the property they are looking to buy.
City Administrator Steve Volkert said city staff had estimated the road extension would cost about $225,000. If the city did only a partial extension just to access the firehouse property, it could be done for less.