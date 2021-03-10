Especially after the last year, Target says customers are interested in indulging a little — or a lot. And it wants to help them do just that.
Next month, the Minneapolis-based retailer is launching a new grocery brand called Favorite Day with more than 700 sweet and savory items that span baked goods, trail mix, ice cream, snacks, beverage mixers and mocktails, and cake decorating supplies.
Products include macaroons in several flavors, lava cakes, nondairy frozen desserts and mashups like a mini-everything bagel croissant.
Some of Target’s other grocery initiatives in recent years have focused on providing more better-for-you options by, for example, adding more organic, natural and gluten-free items to its shelves as well as improving its selection of fresh produce.
But Target says that its research shows that customers also want to treat themselves as they juggle hectic family schedules and other stresses.
Favorite Day is the first new private-label grocery brand Target has introduced since rolling out a new flagship brand, Good & Gather, in 2019. That brand, which replaced Archer Farms and Simply Balanced, generated more than $2 billion in sales last year. It’s one of 10 private-label brands at Target that each bring in more than a billion dollars in sales annually.