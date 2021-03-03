Sales at Target grew $15 billion last year — more than the 11 previous years combined — as the retailer became one of the top shopping destinations during the coronavirus pandemic.
The company’s fourth quarter, which included holiday sales, was the capstone of an overwhelmingly successful year for the Minneapolis-based retailer.
Quarterly revenue grew 21% to $28 billion, and comparable sales grew more than 20%, led by a 118% bump in digital sales, the company said Tuesday.
Net earnings grew 65.6% to $1.38 billion, or $2.73 a share.
“Following years of investment to build a durable, scalable and sustainable business model, we saw record growth in 2020, as our guests turned to Target to safely provide for their families throughout the pandemic,” said Brian Cornell, Target’s chief executive, in a statement.
With the gains, Target earned nearly $9 billion in market share in 2020 across its categories, Cornell said.