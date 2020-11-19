Target continued to see strong sales in the fall, though growth slowed slightly from the record heights of summer.
Target’s comparable sales jumped 20.7% during the period of August, September and October, the company said Wednesday. That helped lift its overall revenue by 21.3% and its profit by 42% in its third fiscal quarter.
The Minneapolis-based retailer saw a record 24.3% jump in comparable sales, or sales at stores open at least a year, during the second quarter.
In years past, a gain of 3% or 4% in such sales would have been spectacular. But the coronavirus pandemic led U.S. consumers to narrow the number of places they go and buying more at stores when they do visit.