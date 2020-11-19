Black Friday next week?
Target's Deal Days will take place next week during Amazon Prime Day and Best Buy's "Black Friday."

 

Target continued to see strong sales in the fall, though growth slowed slightly from the record heights of summer.

Target’s comparable sales jumped 20.7% during the period of August, September and October, the company said Wednesday. That helped lift its overall revenue by 21.3% and its profit by 42% in its third fiscal quarter.

The Minneapolis-based retailer saw a record 24.3% jump in comparable sales, or sales at stores open at least a year, during the second quarter.

In years past, a gain of 3% or 4% in such sales would have been spectacular. But the coronavirus pandemic led U.S. consumers to narrow the number of places they go and buying more at stores when they do visit.