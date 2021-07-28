TBG Technologies joins Brookfield chamber

BROOKFIELD — The Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on July 15 for Toomas Mitt, founder of TBG Technologies.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony had been scheduled for March 2020 and was canceled due to COVID-19. The Brookfield chamber was pleased to reschedule the event and congratulate TBG Technologies on its new location in West Allis.
Pictured in the front row, from left to right, are: Judi Murphy, owner of Murphy Associates; Melisa Maroo, investor relations manager at The Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce; Toni Mitt; Toomas Mitt, founder of TBG Technologies; Jacob Polzin, president of TBG Technologies; Amanda Polzin; Pat Zeczycki, senior technician at TBG Technologies; Carol White, president & CEO of The Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce; and Gjeret Stein, Make Clients Count — A division of Ultra Scary LLC.
TBG Technologies is a managed technologies support firm which focuses exclusively on small businesses with one to 30 employees. TBG Technologies offers technical support services including administration, installation, help desk and telephone services.