Team Froedtert Health to lead United Way’s Annual Campaign in Washington County

WEST BEND — A team of Froedtert Health leaders will serve as United Way of Washington County’s 2021 campaign co-chairs.
Leaders include: Allen Ericson, president of Froedtert West Bend Hospital and Froedtert Community Hospital locations; Shelly Waala, vice president of Patient Care Services and chief nursing officer; Patrick Gardner, MD, associate chief medical officer of Froedtert West Bend Hospital; Gary Herdrich, MD, family medicine/primary care of West Bend Health Center; Kelly Stueber, director of Clinical Operations and Community Physicians; Jenny Nikolai, director of Network Operations of Froedtert Health; and Christopher Eichner, practice administrator of Clinical Operations and Community Physicians.
“Building and maintaining healthy communities is the ultimate goal,” said Ericson. “Partnering with the United Way of Washington County allows us to make a tangible difference in realizing that goal. Our hospitals and health centers save lives every day, but we have an equally awesome responsibility to ensure we do our part throughout the diverse communities we serve to support education, financial stability and health for all.”
The Froedtert Health team is looking to build on United Way’s positive momentum to help even more people in Washington County. As the campaign chair team, they plan to increase awareness of the importance of community programs that address key issues like mental health, homelessness and hunger. They are also looking at opportunities to increase participation as the need for services continues to grow.
Last year, United Way of Washington County celebrated a record-breaking campaign raising $1,725,958 and mobilized 19 community partners to help more than 15,000 individuals and families in need. Part of the campaign focused on raising and investing over $100,000 in local nonprofits for COVID-19 relief and recovery efforts. This helped to lift agencies that were most impacted by the shutdown.
The 2021 United Way campaign begins this fall. Community volunteers distribute the funds raised to support local programs that measurably improve residents’ education, financial stability and health. United Way of Washington County currently supports over 20 programs delivered by nonprofit partners and coalitions.