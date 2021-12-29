WEST BEND — WD-40 Brand is partnering with TechForce and Advance Auto Parts on a scholarship program to support a new generation of trade professionals.
WD-40 Brand will donate $25,000 to the TechForce Foundation, helping to fund 40 scholarships for those pursuing careers in skilled trades who need financial support. Scholarship recipients will also receive additional resources and career development opportunities.
“WD-40 Brand has a long history of championing skilled trades and new generations of trade professionals through products, education, scholarships and other resources,” said Erin Bala, senior director of brand experience, engagement and innovation at WD-40 Company. “Now, more than ever, America needs young people to enter the skilled trades and we are honored to support TechForce and Advance in their mission to support students in their education and careers as professional technicians.”
TechForce is working to develop a diverse workforce of qualified technicians by increasing awareness and enthusiasm for the skilled trades, providing resources to help access quality education for those in financial need and connecting future techs and industry members through mentorship and career development opportunities.
“Advance is proud to partner with WD-40 Brand and TechForce on this valuable scholarship opportunity,” said Chris Blanchette, Advance’s vice president, strategic store operations and chairman of Tech-Force’s board of directors. “I started my professional career as an automotive technician, and am incredibly thankful that TechForce, Advance and great partners like WD-40 Brand share a passion for attracting, educating and retaining men and women in the rewarding careers available in the automotive industry. Together, we look forward to solving for a critical need while launching the careers of aspiring technicians across the U.S.”
To learn more, visit Tech-Force.org/RevUp.