JACKSON — On Friday, the Joint Washington Ozaukee Health Board unanimously decided to affirm the Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department’s temporary order to cease operations of Event Horizon Tattoo shop, W208-N16787 South Center St., after an inspection by the department.
Chris Berg, environmental health supervisor at the Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department, signed the temporary cease order for a 14-day period on June 12 after conducting an inspection of the facility on June 10.
The order was extended on June 26 after receiving a request to challenge the order from the licensee on June 17.
A temporary cease can be extended past the 14-day period if deemed necessary by the health department. There was no indication during the hearing whether the order would be extended.
According to the health department, several conditions or operations on the premises indicated an immediate danger to public health. These included visible intoxication of the tattoo artist within the establishment during business hours, evidence of alcohol consumption and tobacco consumption within the establishment, no proof patrons were provided procedure consent forms, no proof age of patrons was confirmed to be above 18 and no procedure records available for review.
Berg also found the business license from Jackson was expired and could not find proof of license in the current Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services.
The Jackson Police Department, which is visible from the tattoo shop, received complaints prior to the inspection.
“More or less, there were several altercations within the establishment. There were suspect of possible drinking of alcohol in the establishment and there were suspicions that people were living in the establishment as well,” said Berg.
Inspection
On June 1, a complaint indicated there was alcohol involved in an altercation at the tattoo shop and multiple people had been sleeping in the establishment overnight.
Upon his arrival, Berg said, he found four to five people at the facility during posted business hours. The facility was not open to the public at the time.
He determined the licensee appeared intoxicated based on slurred speech and looking disheveled.
Berg, who has been inspecting similar establishments for about seven years, reported two procedure chairs were pushed into the corner in a bed-like fashion, personal items strewn around the tattoo shop and a liquor bottle on the floor.
“In general, it was not what you normally see in a tattoo establishment,” said Berg.
He took several photos, one of which was of a tattoo machine that was not properly disinfected. He also found hair clippers, tattoo shops use to remove hair on patrons before tattooing, but the clippers were found on the ground. At the time of inspection, the licensee was receiving a haircut in the front of the tattoo shop with the clippers.
Berg also discovered a spent cigarette butt. Smoking inside the establishment is a violation of code whether it is during operational hours or not. He also found personal items, like a tube of deodorant, in the procedure area, indicating someone was staying in the tattoo shop long-term.
Berg inspected the establishment on two other occasions, once when the tattoo shop initially opened and one month into operation. During the second inspection, Berg found the establishment did not have a solid method for record keeping, but indicated this issue is typical of a new establishment.
“It was pretty much a product of the pandemic,” said the licensee, Richard Malnory, during the hearing. “We got shut down from the police department, along with the salon next to us and we kind of left the place a little vacant.”
He added that he and some friends would sit around the tattoo shop while it was closed, but did not perform any procedures.
“Might there have been a little drinking in there? Yeah,” he said. He told the board that when the inspector arrived, he and the other individuals in the tattoo shop were going to drink before cleaning up and stocking the shop to open.
Malnory also said the shop manager, who was in training, did not know where consent forms were located and the shop does have consent forms.
The consent forms were never presented to the health department, officials said.