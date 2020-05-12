Tenants could move into new downtown apartments in July

The coronavirus pandemic has not delayed the construction of downtown Hartford’s new 82-unit apartment building, Rincon 225, but marketing to lease units has been slowed due to the stay-at-home order by state and health officials.
Greywolf Partners Inc. Residential Vice President Susan Isparides said the company expects to receive a certificate of occupancy for the complex in June and tenants could be moving in during the second week of July, but construction is on schedule.
“At the very beginning of all of this we closed the site down for a week while the construction company did a re-evaluation of what kind of additional protocols they should put into place to try to keep all the workers and the sub-constractors safe and to minimize the chance of them getting ill,” Isparides said. “The only people allowed in have been the construction workers and the sub-contractors.”
Isparides said the building is finished from the fifth-floor down. “The fifth floor is almost done,” she said. “We are cleaning two units so we can do videos and post them online to show completed units.”
Isparaides did finally receive permission to give some hard hat tours.
“Starting last Wednesday I gave some tours by appointment. They will be for single persons or single household tours like a husband and wife and or a family,” she said. “I did not get to do the (marketing) campaign I had hoped.”
Isparides was hoping to have regular office hours across the street in a temporary office and she was hoping to do some open houses and things like that.
“The marketing like that kind of came to a grinding halt because of the drop in the economy due to the coronavirus. It’s just going to be a little harder push in June. But it’s been tough. The economy will turn around in July and August,” Isparides said.
“But we’re excited. Nothing significantly happened to slow the construction process. I know it’s going to ramp up. I think with the better weather now and people being able to get out and about a little more we are going to do more tours. I think the timing of it all is going to be a little different. I think it will last further into the fall that I had originally anticipated.”