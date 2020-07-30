Tentative approval given for medical clinic at Port Washington and Highland

MEQUON — A key parcel in the city of Mequon’s carefully planned East Growth Neighborhood could be home to a medical office building, rather than the subdivision that some neighbors had hoped.
The Mequon Planning Commission Monday recommended approving a rezoning request for an Ascension Medical Clinic on the northwest corner of Port Washington and Highland roads, though there are many more hurdles for the health care organization to jump.
A number of factors with the proposal caused concern for some commission members, including Mayor John Wirth.
The 30,000-square-foot building is 50 percent larger than the newly created neighborhood commercial zoning calls for. There was also concern about whether it would fit in with the adjacent residential zoning.
The corner is considered a gateway into the East Growth Neighborhood plan, a road map to development in the area generally bound by Interstate 43 to the east, Oriole Lane and Ulao Creek to the west, Highland Road to the south and Pioneer Road to the north.
The Mequon Common Council was updated on the project at its July 14 meeting, hearing about everything from proposed land uses, to utility availability, to architectural standards.
While the proposed clinic property is currently zoned residential, the East Growth plan calls for it to be rezoned to the new neighborhood commercial. It also calls for the property to the west and north to be single-family homes.
The owner of the property, Highland Investments LLC, in partnership with other entities, asked for the rezoning to neighborhood commercial. The rezoning request is for a 4.2-acre portion of the 40-acre parcel. The rest of the site would remain residential, according to a staff memo.
The rezoning request would limit it to medical use only.
A planning commission subcommittee had determined that the new zoning would be most appropriate for the site. And the community development office staff also supported the rezoning based on the conditions listed in the memo.
Blake Estes, executive director of strategy and planning at Ascension, told the commission that Ascension Wisconsin is seeking to relocate its primary care office from across the street. The facility would offer expanded services, including primary care, speciality care, diagnostic radiology and physical therapy.
“We are very, very excited about this site and the potential it has to expand health care offerings,” he said, adding that Ascension Wisconsin seeks to be the best possible neighbor.
Nick Patera, a landscape architect and senior vice president at Teska, talked about the team’s commitment to respecting the corridor, saying they would look at the site “as a foreground and a cornerstone that would emphasize the architecture and the landscape first and foremost.”
“What you’re not seeing is a parking field in front of a building, but it’s the other way around,” Patera said.
The proposed 130 parking spaces would go behind the building.
Commission feedback
Commissioners were not necessarily unhappy with the plan, but more with the size and its compatibility with the future residential neighborhoods that will surround it. Wirth said that the layout is “great” from the perspective of Port Washington Road.
“But what does that do to the residential that adjoins it?” he asked.
Wirth also commented that it was hard for him to be certain on a decision without seeing any concept drawings.
“Maybe there’s a way to make a 30,000-square-foot office building look nice in a residential area,” he said.
Commissioner Ald. Andrew Nerbun said the city should insist the hours of operation stay 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and requested landscaping that would buffer car lights in the clinic parking lot from shining into future neighboring homes.
“Something like this is bound to end up on this corner anyway. You could end up with something worse coming back later,” Nerbun said. “This, all things considered, isn’t all that bad, if you could just tidy up a couple of things.”
Commissioner John Stoker agreed with Nerbun, saying that the city should require some very stringent screening requirements.
He said he would like to see a 20,000-square-foot building.
Planning Commission member Becky Schaefer said she was uncomfortable with the fact that the very first zoning application they received for the new neighborhood commercial district would require an exception to the code’s requirement.
Estes later addressed the commissioners’ concerns, saying that they can consider a two-story building, but that they are very unlikely to reduce the size to 20,000 square feet. He said he will work with city officials at every step in the design and landscaping phase to assure it meets their city’s standards.
But he also pushed back, saying that Ascension is trying to invest $13.2 million into the city of Mequon. Ascension’s lease at the building across the street expires in November, and he signed an 18-month extension. He said he cannot extend the lease beyond that.
“Absent approval here, I’ve got to look for investment opportunities outside the city of Mequon,” Estes said.
Wirth said that it is the applicant’s burden to convince the board that the rezoning is in the best interest of the city.
“That’s what we’re struggling with now. Not whether or not we like Ascension and not whether we think this corner will be some form of commercial, but whether or not we think that the building that is being anticipated, the use is being anticipated … is consistent with the plan for the corridor,” Wirth said.
Ultimately, the commissioners voted 5-2 in favor of rezoning the parcel, with Wirth and Becky Schaefer voting against it. The proposal goes next to the Common Council in two weeks for a first look and then to the council again for a potential final vote. Wirth said he voted against it initially, but added he could change his mind along the way.