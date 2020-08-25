BROOKFIELD — Fast casual restaurant chain Teriyaki Madness is moving into the greater Milwaukee area with five new locations, including in Brookfield and Pewaukee.
The restaurant specializes in grilled, Asian-inspired dishes.
“We are committed to unconditionally satisfying guests by offering delicious, made-to-order teriyaki dishes prepared with fresh, all-natural ingredients served quickly and at a reasonable price,” said the company in an announcement. “We make customers feel like a million bucks and satisfy a craving.”
Teriyaki Madness offers a menu that allows customers to choose their protein, type of rice or noodles and fresh vegetables for a customizable bowl. Dishes includes chicken, salmon or steak teriyaki and spicy tofu teriyaki. Appetizers offered are chicken egg rolls, chicken potstickers and crab rangoon. The Brookfield location will be at 920 S. Moorland Road. The Pewaukee location is planned for 13900 Capital Drive.
Other Wisconsin locations in the works are Wauwatosa, Hales Corners and Germantown.
For more information, go to https://teriyakimadness.com.