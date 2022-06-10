FILE - A 2021 Model 3 sedan is connected to a charger at a Tesla dealership on June 27, 2021, in Littleton, Colo. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Thursday, June 9, 2022, that it's upgrading the probe into an engineering analysis, another sign of increased scrutiny of the electric vehicle maker and automated systems that perform at least some driving tasks. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)