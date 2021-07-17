WAUKESHA — The Common Council will review senior development proposals for land across from City Hall since The Alexander Company’s proposal is back on the table.
Although the Redevelopment Authority recommended a proposal from Sherman & Associates for an active living senior apartment project, the Common Council requested to learn more about a senior living proposal by The Alexander Company, which included independent and assisted living housing units, as well as memory care units.
Alderman Eric Payne, who lives in the district, said at a previous meeting that The Alexander Company’s proposal is better, due to feedback from neighbors and community members.
A representative with the Tower Hill Neighborhood Association also pushed for The Alexander Company’s proposal, stating there’s a need for memory care units in the city.
However, the Redevelopment Authority recommended Sherman & Associates, saying it better fits the downtown area.
The Common Council will review both proposals at during its 6:30 p.m. Tuesday meeting.
The Redevelopment Authority will meet on Monday at 6 p.m., when they will review funding through the Affordable Housing Rehabilitation Program for projects by Habitat for Humanity of Waukesha County.
According to city documents, the organization is seeking $50,000 in tax incremental financing (TIF) funds to build two new, single-family homes at 914 and 916 North Grandview Boulevard. One property began construction in June.
The program would be structured as a forgivable TIF loan with $25,000 forgiven for each home that gains occupancy prior to Dec. 31, 2022.
The grant funds would help offset the cost of constructing certain development-related costs, including but not limited to site grading, driveways, utilities and building materials, city documents said.
Habitat Waukesha is also seeking an additional $50,000 in TIF assistance through the same program for 10 minor repair projects in homes constructed by the organization.
Meetings will take place at City Hall, 201 Delafield St., Waukesha.