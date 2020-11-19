The Antidote to whatever ails you

WEST BEND — The Antidote bar opened in downtown West Bend Nov. 5, offering specialty drinks and a relaxed feel to patrons looking for a new establishment.
Wesley and Jocelyn Feest have opened the Antidote at 302 N. Main St., where JP Foz’s martini bar was formerly located. After JP Foz’s closed in early September when the building was sold, the Feests began work on turning it into their own.
“It was quite a transformation ... We weren’t going to open until the new year, but we got so much work done,” Wesley Feest said.
The building was purchased by Feest’s brother-in-law, with the plan that Feest would lease and run the business. Feest previously worked at the Brazen Head Pub as a manager, giving him knowledge of the bar business.
Currently, the Antidote has opened purely as a cocktail lounge, offering a full drinks menu and specialty cocktails being released weekly.
“I’m a huge movie buff, so every week we’re coming out with a cocktail of the week named after a movie,” Feest said.
“You’ve got to make the drink somehow associated with the movie,” he added.
This week — the cocktail of the week is being announced on Facebook each Wednesday — the Antidote is featuring the “Jack Preacher,” which includes Jack Daniel’s, peach liquor and cranberry juice. Last week, the first featured cocktail from the Antidote was the Pulp Fiction, a concoction featuring orange flavors.
While Feest said the new business is currently just open for cocktail service, some food options and eventually a wider menu are planned. Within a few weeks, Feest said they will be offering a selection of hot appetizers such as marinated chicken skewers, soft pretzel bites and a few others.
Sometime after the new year, an expanded menu will become available once the business builds out the kitchen. Feest said the Antidote will have to close for construction of the kitchen, which is why they are waiting until January or February, during the winter months when business often slows.
“We definitely want to stay open through the holidays for people,” he said.
Once the kitchen is built, Feest said, they will be offering pulled pork and chicken, brisket and prime rib, using the smoker they have acquired for the business. Other options they are planning include sandwiches, sliders and nachos.
While opening a business this year during the conditions and complications of the COVID-19 pandemic is not ideal, Feest said business has been pretty good so far, picking up over the weekend while weekday evenings are slower. He said he and Jocelyn chose the name the Antidote while going through their music collection, and saw the song title “Antidote” on a Story of the Year album.
“Originally we weren’t going to open until the new year. I thought you know, we’ll open Jan. 1 and it’ll be the ‘antidote’ to 2020,” Wesley Feast said.
Jocelyn Feest has also provided the business’s graphic design needs, designing the logo and visuals and other graphics for the Antidote’s online presence.
The Antidote’s current hours are 4 p.m. to midnight Wednesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to midnight on Saturdays and Sundays, closed Monday and Tuesday. Feest said during the West Bend Christmas Parade, scheduled for 5 p.m. Nov. 29, the Antidote will be serving hot drinks for parade goers, including hot buttered run and “boozy” hot chocolate and coffee.