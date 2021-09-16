PEWAUKEE – The name of a new restaurant planned to have an intimate atmosphere, Mediterranean and American plates and a beach view has been announced: The Beach House Bistro.
The business owned by Llazar Konda will open in the former Ruggeri’s Italian Market at 161 Wisconsin Ave., Pewaukee. It’s currently undergoing renovations with the goal to open in November. It will be open six days a week tentatively from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Konda previously owned two restaurants in downtown Waukesha including the restaurant Meli, which means honey in Greek. Meli closed in 2019. He also owned The Crepe Cafe, which operated next to Meli.
Konda said while he loves Waukesha, he was looking to relocate into the Lake Country area. He was looking for about two years for the perfect location before he came across the space in Pewaukee.
Konda grew up in Athens, Greece, and Albania.
“Finally we came across this place on the beach and I’m like ‘My gosh, I grew up on the water.’ So it’s like a perfect match, especially with the food I want to put on the table,” Konda said.
Konda said they have some plans for what will be featured on the menu, although nothing is official yet.
“We’re going to stick with small plates and venture into American flavors,” he said. “What we’re going to be featuring is a lot of local farms, a lot of local cheeses, meats ... I’m focused on bringing fresh food to the table.”
There are also plans for live music once a week.
They are also completely renovating the location with designs by Konda himself. He plans to have a small, eclectic atmosphere with a classic beach environment. He looks forward to getting to know customers and to provide a dining experience.
“It’s going to be the beach house that we don’t have but we all dream about,” he said. “It’s going to be good for everyone. It’s not just for me. I’m excited for people to come out and see it, not just myself.”