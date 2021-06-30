KEWASKUM — Stepping into a candy store makes you feel like a kid, no matter your age.
At The Candy Tree, 1304 Fond Du Lac Ave. in Kewaskum, you can search the aisles for your favorite candies that bring memories of back in the day.
Two sisters, Doris Schladweiler and Monica Klippel, purchased the business nine years ago.
“My sister saw a ‘For Sale’ sign in the window of the store, she called me, we discussed it and we bought it,” Schladweiler said. The candy store was a new experience for the sisters. To continue the quality of homemade chocolates that the store was known for, the previous owner was on hand to personally train Schladweiler and Klippel on how to create the treats.
The Candy Tree is serious about chocolate, specializing in the finest homemade gourmet German chocolate, milk chocolate, dark chocolate and white chocolate.
“We usually have at least a dozen different flavors of truffles on hand at the store and then we have our other homemade candies like peanut butter cups, turtles, bear claws and toffee,” Schladweiler said. “The most popular item is our truffles.”
Their homemade chocolates are made in the store. Even though the main attraction is their handmade chocolates, The Candy Tree also carries brand name, novelty and nostalgic candy.
There’s everything from Smarties to Tootsie Rolls and hard-to-find confections.
“We have old-fashioned candy you usually can’t find at a lot of places like candy raisins,” said Schladweiler.
For customers looking for a frozen, creamy treat on a hot summer day or anytime, The Candy Tree serves ice cream. Customers can also shop for gifts available for those special occasions like holidays, baptisms and first communion. Shoppers can browse a unique selection of jewelry, accessories, home decor and more.
As for Schladweiler and Klippel, they are looking forward to a long, sweet relationship with the Kewaskum community.
“For the future, we’re going to keep going the way we’re going,” said Schladweiler.
The Candy Tree is open every day at 10 a.m and closed on Tuesdays.