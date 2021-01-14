Cloudy. Some light rain will fall throughout the day. High 38F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 31F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Updated: January 14, 2021 @ 12:47 pm
Standing with a member of the demolition crew, cheel owners Barka and Jesse Dally watched the final stages of the razing of the 130-year-old building.
Owners of the cheel, Jesse and Barka Daily, watched as the restaurant was demolished.
The final knockdown blow toppled the steeple and most of the remaining elements of the building.
THIENSVILLE — Following a devastating fire on Nov. 8, the cheel restaurant finally met its demise Wednesday morning, razed in just under three hours.
Sections of Cedarburg Road in downtown Thiensville were blocked off during the demolition.