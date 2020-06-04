THIENSVILLE — the cheel, 105 S. Main St., is now open to diners and has reorganized to allow for a socially distant dining experience.
“After a soft opening, and survey from the guests, we have decided to make few changes in our health and safety guideline before we open to the public to provide our guests with peace of mind. We are excited to provide a culturally unique dining experience once again for our guests,” reads a press release from the restaurant.
Servers will always be wearing face masks and gloves when clearing the tables. There will also be a limited capacity on the number of guests allowed in the dining area to ensure proper social distancing which includes the outdoor tent; reservations are highly recommended.
All tables have been set to 6 feet apart and disposable menus will be used. Tables and chairs will be sanitized in between each guests’ visit and staff members will be keeping a temperature log of all employees. Masks will be available if needed to any guests.
“We will continue with our curbside pick-up for all the guests who are not ready to be in public just yet. We understand that these past couple months have been difficult for the community. These have been difficult months; however, we are glad to start the recovery process along with you. We are grateful for your continued support,” reads the release.