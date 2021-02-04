THIENSVILLE — Jesse and Barkha Daily may have been dealt a treeful of lemons when their cheel restaurant burned in early November last year, but true to form, they are making a savory batch of lemonade with the design for the new restaurant.
The plans, which were presented to the Thiensville Historic Preservation Commission Tuesday, reveal a three-story, Queen Anne-style building that pays homage to the original historic one, but with more efficiency and more flexibility for expanded service options.
From the basement to the attic, every bit of the new structure will be used to support their mission of serving food, spirits and entertainment.
Both the first and second floor will each provide 4,000 square feet with seating for about 150, Jesse Daily said. The first floor will be reserved for the cheel restaurant while the second floor, dubbed The Phoenix Room, will include a stage and be used for private events, such as weddings and concerts. The name, of course, is a nod to the cheel rising from the ashes of the fire.
The interior will be bathed in light from 360-view windows, the same style of windows used on the two-story hitching-post themed pavilion the Dailys built south of the cheel last year.
“All of the windows open up to an open-air space, so it’s going to be very flexible in regards to future pandemics,” Daily said.
The first floor will keep the some intimate, rustic Asian decor used in the original restaurant, Daily said. The design includes ceiling medallions, triple pendant lighting and chandeliers. The space will also allow for more social distancing, something that was challenging in the closer quarters of the old restaurant, Daily said.
The second floor will have a more modern, industrial-chic feel, Daily said.
Seating will also be available in a heated patio and an outdoor patio.
The designs, which were done by Brookwater Group, include three kitchens, one of which will allow the Dailys’ plans to expand its catering business.
“It was really tough to pull off, just because of our kitchen being so tiny,” Daily said of their catering business in the former building. “It will allow us to focus concerted efforts on catering.'
A basement will house the catering kitchen, coolers, a freezer and storage.
The cheel has been operating out of The Norbert in West Bend. Daily said the design will have to go before The Thiensville Plan Commission, but the couple hopes to begin work on the site as soon as this month.