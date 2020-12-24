WEST BEND — Weeks after a devastating fire resulted in the loss of the cheel, The Norbert is bringing back the favorite flavors of the well-loved restaurant from Jan. 25-30.
For six days, The Norbert staff, lead by Executive Chef Colin Reigle, will be cooking and serving fan favorites from the cheel. Proceeds will benefit the cheel and its staff members.
Although the cheel will not be back soon, the event will offer a place for old customers to come back for their favorites, or for new customers to have try the cheel’s dishes for the first time.
“Just a taste of what it once was was so great, especially in a time like this,” said Marie Leafblad, who has worked at the cheel for two years beginning as a server. She is now on the management team for the restaurant’s new venture, Daily Taco.
The historic 125-year-old Thiensville structure was destroyed on Nov. 8 after a fire started in the attic, resulting in heavy smoke and water damage throughout.
In addition to Owners Jesse and Barkha Daily losing their business, servers, cooks and bartenders also lost their livelihoods during an already difficult year.
Tony Koebel, owner of The Norbert, called Leafblad hours after she learned about the fire. Leafblad, who had never dealt with the aftermath of a fire before, said it was a scary time and the process of moving forward is devastating. Some employees who worked there are single parents and others had families to support.
“I’ve known Tony for a couple years and we’re all very familiar with The Norbert, how their team does a lot for the community. There’s never an opportunity that I’ve ever seen Tony and his team turn down,” said Leafblad.
Koebel knows the devastation a fire has on a business from firsthand experience. His parents owned a True Value hardware store on Oakland Avenue in Milwaukee. In February 1993, the Big Boy restaurant adjacent to his parent’s store caught on fire and ended up burning the hardware store. Koebel was in eighth grade at the time and his parents had recently had their sixth child, who was five months old.
“We dealt with the aftermath of the fire, and it was a really difficult time. It was really hard just to see my parents go through that,” he said. He and his family were allowed to go through the remains and see what they could salvage. Koebel said there are certain things like the smell he will never forget.
Koebel hopes to raise a minimum of $5,000 for the cheel and their staff, but is aiming for a goal of $10,000.
“For us, we’ll never stop with the community support and with the community help. That’s part of our makeup. That’s what we do,” said Koebel. “People keep coming through our door and keep us going, and we want to do the same thing for them.”
Koebel describes working long hours and changing the business’ direction to keep people interested during this challenging year.
“But if we can create a little bit of a miracle here for somebody else, that in itself is a miracle for us,” said Koebel.
To make a reservation, visit www.thecheel.com/shop/thecheelatthenorbert. A $25 deposit is required per guest. The deposit will be deducted from the total bill upon conclusion of service.