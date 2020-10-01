the cheel to add outdoor pavilion for more COVID-friendly dining options

THIENSVILLE — Paying homage to the structure that once sat on its site, the cheel restaurant will soon add a hitching-post themed, two-story pavilion in the current outdoor tent seating area.
The indoor-outdoor pavilion, which received approval from the Historic and Thiensville Plan Commission on Sept. 22., will include an enclosed first story that seats between 40 and 50 people.
Completion is expected to take about three weeks, with a tentative start date of late October, said Jesse Daily, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Barkha.
The rooftop area will be ready for guests by next spring. The restaurant will remain open during construction, with indoor and enclosed patio seating and curbside food and cocktail kit pickup, Daily said.
And like the restaurant inside, the pavilion will provide numerous safety measures for guests looking to comfortably dine indoors during the pandemic.
“This is our answer to COVID,” Daily said.
The pavilion will measure 46 feet by 32 feet and be designed with decorative railings that mimic the hitching post that once sat on the site on the corner of Main Street and Buntrock Avenue, according to plan commission documents.
“The design of the structure and its preliminary color selections are a nod to the former hitching post with accessory tie-ups that, were you to ride into Thiensville, you could in fact park your horse while you enjoy a drink, some food and friends,” Daily said. “With a Nepalese flair for design added to the column forms as well as interior beam styling, we look to create acoustic control as well as remain aesthetically befitting of both styles.”
The pavilion sides are made of glass doors that can fully open up, separated by decorative posts.
Access into the pavilion will be primarily through a door and reception area on the northeast corner of the parcel and access to the second level will be a staircase also on the northeast corner.
The pavilion will be located south of the restaurant, where the baaree food and libation garden is. It will cover a portion of the parking lot, taking up three spaces. Additional parking will be available in the Boucher Ford parking lot, according to the plan commission memo.
Traffic circulation will be changed to one-way, with the street entrance on Main Street and an exit onto Buntrock Avenue. The Dailys have added extensive precautions for safe, socially distanced dining inside the cheel and will do the same with the patio. Currently, the restaurant has installed an extensive FDA Certified UV Air Purifier and Infinity sanitization system, with air being circulated and sanitized every 10 minutes, Daily said. And, of course, the tables and bar seating are situated with ample distance in between.
Air will circulate about every 30 minutes in the pavilion. Overhead-radiant heat with a temperature above 150 degrees will combat the virus, Daily said, as studies have shown heat sources above 130 degrees are proven to kill it.