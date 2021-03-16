THIENSVILLE — The flavors of the cheel will be revived again at The River Club of Mequon Saturday, April 10 as part of a kitchen takeover. Reservations are highly recommended. A $25 deposit is required for a group of six or more. The deposit will be deducted from the total bill upon conclusion of service.
Many of the cheel favorites, both dishes and cocktails, will be featured on the menu, including Momo, Roganjosh, Shan Noodles, Truffle Filet, Thali, Spiced Yeti, Rum Diaries and more. Chef Barkha Daily will be collaborating with The River Club of Mequon’s culinary team to showcase many of the dishes for which the cheel is well known for. There will be a limited capacity on the number of guests allowed in the dining area to ensure proper social distancing.