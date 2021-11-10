WEST BEND — The Cheese Wedge “Uncorked” is the brainchild of owner Jessica Youso, left. It’s every cheese and wine lover’s dream and it’s now officially open for business at 408 S. Main St.
The Cheese Wedge “Uncorked” had its grand opening celebration this past weekend. The shop offers 500 varieties of specialty cheeses in the Cheese Cave, wine, charcuterie boards, private cheese and wine parties, and more.
Hours are Wednesdays-Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays-Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.