The Coop hosts soft opening ‘golden ticket’ event

WAUKESHA — Golden tickets brought new customers to the newly renovated Waukesha restaurant The Coop, formerly Christina’s, on Monday and Tuesday this week for a complimentary meal.
The restaurant, 350 Delafield St., is now owned by Joseph Sifnaios and his brother Nicko Sifnaios and sister in-law Christina, whom the restaurant was formerly named after under previous owners George and Peggy Papagiannis.
The restaurant officially began their soft opening Monday morning with an available “golden ticket” posted on The Coop’s Facebook page, offering guests a free meal.
“It was allowing the customers to come in, try some of our food, give us a little feedback, get some suggestions from the customers,” Sifnaios said. “Obviously it’s the community that keeps us going so we definitely want feedback from our patrons.”
Sifnaios said close to 80 to 100 guests came to the restaurant during the soft opening from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sifnaios said the soft opening also allowed the staff to adjust to service at The Coop.
“We have some familiar faces from Christina’s but we also have a whole new staff too,” he said.
The restaurant will now remain open to the public and have a grand opening in the coming weeks.
The restaurant offers food options that are Mediterranean with a Latin flair, according to Stifnaios.
Renovations have also been made to the restaurant, including new flooring and modern decor.
“We have the rustic feel inside as well,” Sifnaios said. “As far as the food options, we have our homemade corned beef and hash, which seems to be a big hit for a lot of people, and we have something really nice too, which is a short rib and hash, which is a short rib, mixed in with potatoes ... we’ve had a lot of compliments too on our short rib omelette, our Coop skillet, so we’re doing OK so far, but obviously we’ll see what people have to say as we open and more days pass.”
Sifnaios said he saw many regulars from Christina’s, but also a lot of new faces as well.
The restaurant was named The Coop as a metaphor for family. Sifnaios said the restaurant feels like a “home away from home” for guests.