On the newly acquired land will be a hotel that will be built in partnership between The Corners owner IM Properties and Marriott International. The agreement will involve IM developing, owning and operating a premium, full-service Tribute Portfolio hotel. The expected 140-room hotel will be located on the west side of Lord Street and will form part of the next phase of the mixed-use development, which IM is calling the West End. The hotel is scheduled to open by summer 2024, according to Wednesday’s announcement.
Tribute Portfolio is Marriott International’s growing global family of characterful, independent hotels.
“This will be a one-of-a-kind hotel which aligns perfectly with our carefully curated tenant mix and will be a pivotal hub of the community,” said Robert Gould, head of IM Properties U.S. division and CEO of Brookfield Corners LLC. “We are working with branding consultants to create something truly unique and relevant to the community and our customer base.” According to the announcement, the purchase of the land gives IM exclusive ownership of more than 6/10 mile of prime road frontage to Interstate 94, the westbound off-ramp, North Barker Road and Bluemound Road.
“More than 200,000 vehicles pass this project each day, and assembling this land allows us to plan a more integrated, functional and sustainable mix of uses centered on The Corners,” Gould said in the statement. “This is a truly unique and strategically important site in this bustling corridor overlooking one of the most commercially important intersections on I-94 between Milwaukee and Madison.
“We have been looking at assembling the land to our west for some time as part of our strategy to further develop The Corners as a regional jewel and landmark.”
Other plans for the land will be announced at a later date, according to the release. Demolition of the former hotel and the two restaurants is expected to begin before the end of April. In the meantime, IM will devote the site to the Town of Brookfield and Waukesha County first responders to use for training in emergency response.
“This regionally important site provides a phenomenal opportunity for urban renewal that will benefit the residents of the town, landowners, the tax base and wider community of Waukesha County. The town looks forward to working with IM in the months and years to come,” said Town of Brookfield Administrator Tom Hagie.
The Corners of Brookfield is a 750,000-square-foot town center anchored by a Von Maur department store, Sendik’s Food Market and Homestore, and Silverspot Cinema. It also is comprised of 410,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, 244 luxury apartment homes and parking for more than 1,700 cars.