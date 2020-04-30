TOWN OF BROOKFIELD — The Corners of Brookfield announced Wednesday the launch of its “Caring for Caregivers” program, a community initiative to support local health care workers at neighboring hospitals by providing free meals from Town Center restaurant tenants BelAir Cantina, Goddess and The Baker and FreshFin Poke.
As part of the program’s kickoff, The Corners will donate 750 free meals this week to employees at Pro Health Waukesha, Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital and Ascension South East Wisconsin Hospital Elmbrook Campus.
Beginning Friday, members of the public may donate a $10 meal through the participating restaurant tenants’ websites and The Corners will match up to $7,500 in meal donations each week throughout May.
“We take our role as a part of the Town of Brookfield and Waukesha County communities seriously and want to do our part to support our neighbors on the frontlines during this pandemic,” said The Corners CEO Robert Gould, in a statement. “We hope this initiative helps ease the burden facing our local health care workers by ensuring they have a healthy meal at work while also allowing us to support our restaurant tenants.”